Leeds Rhinos star Aidan Sezer reportedly agrees move to new club

LEEDS RHINOS star Aidan Sezer has reportedly agreed a move to a new club.

The Australian halfback’s future has been up in the air in 2023 given that his contract at Headingley runs out at the end of the season.

Sezer has been linked with a move to NRL side Wests Tigers, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that the halfback has now agreed a deal to join the Concord club from 2024 and beyond.

In doing so, however, it has caused a ruckus at the Tigers, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that Wests’ assistant coach Benji Marshall and recruitment boss Scott Fulton disagreeing over the plans to sign Sezer.

Fulton wanted to sign Penrith Panthers’ Jack Cogger instead, but the deal for Sezer is good to go, pending a medical.

Sezer first came to UK shores back in 2020, registering 25 appearances for Huddersfield Giants over a two-year spell before signing for Leeds ahead of the 2022 Super League season.

The 32-year-old has found consistency difficult to come by at Headingley and is now expected to leave at the end of his current deal.