Rugby league’s Whitehaven could fold following bleak financial issues

RUGBY LEAGUE’s Whitehaven are in a bit of a pickle as things stand, financially.

The club already announced their fundraising attempts to help players and staff get paid, but now Haven head coach Jonty Gorley has laid out bare the financial issues facing the club.

“It’s pointless talking about next season if we can’t talk about next week,” head coach Jonty Gorley told BBC Radio Cumbria. “If we don’t do something and don’t get funds in from wherever we can, every avenue we need to look down, there won’t be a Whitehaven. Whitehaven are in trouble here.”

He added: “The club is in the state it is in, we’re not getting paid. As a coach I’m still putting my time in, Stephen Kirkbride my assistant is putting his time in and Paul Halcrow who does my video and my stats is putting time in.

“We’re not getting paid at the moment, we will get it, but at the moment we’re not. We’ve still got a job to do. I understand we’ve lost three players and I can’t argue with that, if you’re not getting paid at work you’ve got to go somewhere else.”

Previously, the Cumbrian club, revealed on Twitter: “We need your help. Can everyone please share to the rugby league community and far beyond. We would greatly appreciate any donations big or small on the Go Fund me page as shared below.

“We understand that times are hard and people don’t have as much disposable income as they once did but any little amount will make a huge difference to our club and most importantly our players.

“The BoD are working tirelessly to secure new funding routes however there is no getting away from that fact the club is facing difficult times. We are grateful to everyone who has donated and shared the page and we will not give up fighting. #UpTheHaven.”

The GoFundMe page can be clicked on here.