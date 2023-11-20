Super League 2024 Round One start date finalised

THE start date for the 2024 Super League Round One looks to have been finalised – if some Super League clubs’ social media is anything to go by.

With Super League fixtures expected out later this week, anticipation is high to see which clubs will play which on the first weekend of the new top flight season.

Though no start date has yet been announced, it appears as though the weekend of February 17/18 will be the first weekend of the 2024 season, with games potentially taking place on Thursday 15 and Friday 16 of February as has been customary in recent years.

The Rhinos detailed that there were 90 days to go until the start of the 2024 season on Saturday 18 November, with 90 days putting the date exactly on Friday 16 February 2024.

There are 90 days to go until the start of the new @superleague season!

Get your 2024 membership by midnight this Monday, 20th November, to spread the cost over 9 months interest free payments meaning fans can see all the action from as little as £22.22 a month — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) November 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Hull FC too seemingly confirmed that weekend as the Round One fixture start date with a post on X, stating that it is three months this weekend (just gone) that Super League returns.

3⃣ months this weekend until we’re back for Betfred Super League XXIX – who’s already secured their seat for 2024? 🙋‍♂️ A reminder that the deadline to sign up to our Direct Debit payment scheme falls on December 4th ⌛️ 🔗 https://t.co/pogXNK9www ⚫️⚪️ #COYH pic.twitter.com/7uz3zrU1j9 — Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) November 19, 2023

These dates would indeed follow the trend from the 2023 Super League season, with Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos kicking last year’s extravaganza off on Thursday 16 February at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

