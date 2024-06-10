New sporting director Ian Blease asks three things of Leeds Rhinos fans

NEW Leeds Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease has asked three things of his new club’s fans.

Blease, who will start his new role on 17 June following eight years at the Salford Red Devils, was announced as the Rhinos’ new man earlier today.

Leeds, meanwhile, have endured a difficult 2024 Super League campaign as things stand with the club currently sitting outside the top six play-offs following an inconsistent start to the year.

That has led to some Rhinos supporters questioning the direction of the club under head coach Rohan Smith.

But Blease has called on Leeds fans in his first address as the Rhinos’ new sporting director: “I would ask three things of the Leeds fans. Firstly, get behind the team starting this week at Hull FC, what makes the Rhinos special is the incredible family that is the club’s fanbase, with you behind the team it gives the guys such an advantage.

“Secondly, I ask them for their patience. This is a new and exciting role that I believe will give us a strategic direction and identity going forward that everyone, players, coaches and supporters can believe in. But it will take hard work and time however, once in place, we will all enjoy the success together.

“Finally, help us make AMT Headingley a fortress once again. I know that Leeds fans want their team to play with flair but I also remember all too well from my playing days that whilst Iestyn Harris was producing some magic it came on the back of the opposition being taken on up front by the likes of Barrie McDermott, Adrian Morley and Darren Fleary.

“We will be working hard to create an identity to be proud of in the years ahead and that starts here at home.”

Meanwhile, Blease has spoken of his excitement at taking such a role at a historic club: “I think this is an exciting time to be joining such a historic and iconic club with a heritage that is known world wide. From speaking to Gary and other board members, I know that my role is clear.

“I can come in and take over the rugby side of things which will begin with in depth scrutiny of what is working well and what needs to happen to take us forward, I will then report back to the board to make those adjustments, where necessary.

“It is a new era for the club. I think we can both learn a lot from each other with the goal of getting the club back to where it needs to be, at top of Super League and winning trophies again.

“I am looking forward to getting to know everybody. From the outside, I have always had huge admiration for how the Rhinos and AMT Headingley operate.

“I have enjoyed every minute of my time as a player and administrator at Salford and it has taken one of the biggest jobs in world Rugby League for me to leave the club.”

