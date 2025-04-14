St Helens boss Paul Wellens provides early injury news for Good Friday derby

PAUL WELLENS has admitted that Harry Robertson is unlikely to feature in St Helens’ Good Friday trip to rivals Wigan Warriors.

Young centre Robertson has been a bright spark in the early rounds of the season for Saints but suffered a quad injury in last week’s win over Wakefield Trinity.

The results of a scan are yet to be delivered but coach Wellens said: “While we’re hopeful it’s good news, it isn’t likely to be.”

Winger Lewis Murphy and back-rower Joe Batchelor also came off the field against Wakefield with knocks.

While Murphy’s withdrawal was merely a precaution, Batchelor will be monitored over the next couple of days before a decision is made.

“Joe Batchelor has trained with the physios today (Monday) and we’re hoping he’s going to be alright but the next 24-48 hours will but crucial,” added Wellens.

Robertson’s injury, combined with Konrad Hurrell’s continued absence, leaves St Helens short at centre even accounting for Mark Percival’s anticipated return from a head injury (Jake Wingfield could likewise also come back if given the all-clear).

Wellens insisted: “We’ve got some patch-up work to do in the outside backs, that’s a position we’re struggling in, but we will have 17 players take the field ready to do the job.”