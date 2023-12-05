Wigan Warriors star signs Harry Smith signs new long-term deal with Super League club

WIGAN WARRIORS have announced that halfback Harry Smith has signed a new four-year deal with the Club, which will see him contracted until the end of the 2027 season.

Smith, who turns 24 before the start of the new season, featured heavily in England’s recent 3-0 Series win over Tonga and picked up the prestigious ‘Man of the Series’ award. He also featured in every game in Wigan’s 2023 title-winning campaign, making his 100th appearance for the Club in the Round 27 game at Leigh where he helped Wigan secure the League Leaders’ Shield.

The former Halton Farnworth Hornets junior joined Wigan’s Scholarship system as a 14-year-old. In the 10 years since then, he captained the U19s side winning three Academy Grand Finals, 2018 Under 19s Player of the Year and the 2022 Young Player of the Year.

He made a try-scoring debut for Wigan’s first team in 2019 in a 46-12 win over Catalans Dragons at the DW Stadium and in 2022 debuted for England from the bench in a World Cup warm-up win over Fiji.

Smith played a vital role in Wigan’s 2022 Challenge Cup Final success at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, most notably with his late grubber kick to set up Liam Marshall’s match-winning try.

On his new deal, Harry Smith said: “I’m really pleased to get the new deal sorted.

“Last year’s achievements have given me a real appetite for more. We are building something really special on and off the field. The new signings are a clear indication of that and I want to be a part of it.”

Smith added: “I’d like to thank Matty and all the coaches and of course my family and girlfriend for their continued support.”

Warriors Head Coach, Matt Peet, said: “We are delighted that Harry will be at the club for at least four more years. His development on and off the field has been outstanding and is a credit to his hard work and dedication.

“Harry is a player and a person we feel we can build around and the length of the contract shows his commitment to succeed at Wigan.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.