Bradford Bulls continue impressive recruitment drive with Canberra Raiders hooker

BRADFORD BULLS have continued their impressive recruitment drive with another addition for the 2024 Championship season.

The West Yorkshire side have snapped up 22-year-old hooker Mitch Souter on a one-year deal from Canberra Raiders’ NSW Cup side.

Souter has been in the Raiders’ system since the age of 16 and made his NSW Cup debut against Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles in April 2022. He has since gone on to score two tries in his 16 appearances.

The young Aussie has spoken of his excitement at joining the Bulls – insisting the new environment will benefit him next season.

Mitch Souter said: “It’s really exciting to be joining Bradford, I am excited to come in and rip in. I have been in Canberra since I was born, and I have been with the Raiders since I was 16 so to come to a new club, a whole new environment, with a whole new coaching staff, new players and a new competition, it is a breath of fresh air I feel I really need and I am excited to see what I can do for the Bulls.

“I was talking to my dad about 2024 and he mentioned the prospect of playing in the UK, so I got my manager to start looking for an opportunity and luckily a move to Bradford came about so I took it with both hands.

“I am looking forward to getting in and getting to know the boys, I have watched a couple of games this season and have been pretty impressed with how they play.

“I would describe myself as a hard working, high energy, team first kind of player and my message to the fans is to strap in!”

Incoming Head Coach Eamon O’Carroll said: “We are delighted to be able to bring someone of Mitch’s quality to the club and I’d personally like to thank Matthew and Sarah of M & S Combustion Ltd for their help in getting the deal over the line.

“I have spoken with a number of people who have coached and played alongside Mitch and the feedback I received was nothing short of outstanding.

“Having watched a number of his games for Canberra’s reserve grade it’s clear to see Mitch’s qualities.

“He has great pass selection, skill, deception, a strong running game and is defensively sound. He will add some real depth and competition to us in the dummy half position while adding another dynamic to our squad.

“Mitch is enthusiastic and eager to impress. He’s also making a significant sacrifice in relocating, leaving family and his partner in Australia which is a huge commitment from him.

“We look forward to welcoming him to our club for the start of our pre season.”

Matty Mills from M & S Combustion Ltd said: “Freddy [Eamon O’Carroll] has been one of my best friends since we went to school together. When the opportunity arose for sponsorship for Mitch and bring him over I was more than happy to help.

“Rugby has always been a huge part of my life. My son also plays for his local club so it’s great to be able to help out a great club like Bradford. I am looking forward to see the Bulls develop over the next few years under Freddy.”

Bulls CEO, Jason Hirst said: “Both personally and on behalf of the Bulls, I’d like to publicly thank Matty and Sarah from M & S Combustion Ltd, for their tremendous support in ensuring we were able to sign Mitch for the 2024 season.

“From speaking to Matty, his genuine and enthusiastic desire to back Eamon, our club and specifically our 1st Team, shone through from the very outset and we’re humbled to welcome him to our ever expanding list of club sponsors, all of whom are very much appreciated.”

