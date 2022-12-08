Leeds Rhinos star reveals lengthy concussion battle and surprising new position Rohan Smith may play him in for Super League 2023

IF there was one young Super League player that took 2022 by storm then it was Leeds Rhinos gun Morgan Gannon.

The teenager not only had to complete the rigours of Super League training, but the forward did it at the same time as studying for his A Levels.

That being said, Gannon did miss the last few weeks of the season – including the Grand Final loss to St Helens – with concussion and now he has revealed how long it took to recover from that injury.

“I’m all signed off now, we sort of took our time with, I think it took six weeks. But now I’m all good and I haven’t had any symptoms and that’s all ticked off,” Gannon said on the Leeds Rhinos website.

“It was obviously disappointing but there is the future to look at, bigger picture and all that but just a shame to miss out on that big occasion.”

Since then, Gannon has put his head down, determined to impress head coach Rohan Smith. But, the forward has also admitted that he has been used in a surprising position during pre-season training.

“I’ve had a run at stand-off which has been good, it’s been new and enjoyable.

“It’s been about developing my understanding of the game and the positions I need to be in. It will help even if I move back to the edge because I know what my halfback wants from me there.”

Gannon is expected to compete for a back-row spot alongside the likes of Rhyse Martin, James Bentley and James Donaldson in 2023.