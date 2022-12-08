St Helens release tickets for World Club Challenge clash against Penrith Panthers

ST HELENS have released tickets for World Club Challenge despite Penrith Panthers still not ‘signing off’ on the fixture between the two champions.

Reports in Australia said that the NRL Champions want $100,000 as compensation from the league for ditching their lucrative annual pre-season clash with Parramatta Eels to play Saints.

The Panthers are also believed to want a further $200,000 from the NRL that they feel entitled to, having seen prize money cut during the Covid pandemic for Grand Final winners.

Penrith’s chief executive, Brian Fletcher, told the Sydney Daily Telegraph: “We are waiting on details from Andrew Abdo (NRL chief executive) – we haven’t signed off on the game.”

However, that hasn’t stopped Saints releasing information for their two games in Australia – one of which includes a game against St George Illawarra Dragons.

Game 1: Pre-season Challenge

St George Illawarra Dragons v St.Helens

Saturday, 11 February, 8.05pm (AEDT)

WIN Stadium, Wollongong

Game 2: World Club Challenge

Penrith Panthers v St.Helens

Saturday, 18 February, 6.00 pm (AEDT)

BlueBet Stadium, Penrith

That being said, Penrith have yet to release information for the fixture.