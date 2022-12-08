St Helens release tickets for World Club Challenge clash against Penrith Panthers

ST HELENS have released tickets for World Club Challenge despite Penrith Panthers still not ‘signing off’ on the fixture between the two champions.
However, that hasn’t stopped Saints releasing information for their two games in Australia – one of which includes a game against St George Illawarra Dragons.
Game 1: Pre-season Challenge
St George Illawarra Dragons v St.Helens
Saturday, 11 February, 8.05pm (AEDT)
WIN Stadium, Wollongong
Game 2: World Club Challenge
Penrith Panthers v St.Helens
Saturday, 18 February, 6.00 pm (AEDT)
BlueBet Stadium, Penrith
That being said, Penrith have yet to release information for the fixture.