Ian Watson finds Will Pryce’s short- and long-term replacement at Huddersfield Giants

WILL PRYCE will no longer be a Huddersfield Giants player from the end of 2023 onwards.

After signing a two-year deal with NRL side the Newcastle Knights, Pryce will leave the UK and Huddersfield behind after just two-and-a-half seasons.

It’s a bold opportunity for the teenager, who burst onto the scene towards the back end of the 2021 Super League season under Ian Watson.

Since then, Pryce has thrived in the environment Watson has created, but the move to the NRL should not worry Huddersfield fans too much.

Indeed, the West Yorkshire club already has both a short- and long-term replacement for the livewire playmaker.

Jake Connor, signed from Hull FC, will be the short-term replacement – though at 28 years of age it doesn’t exactly mean that the maverick will be cast away before too long.

But, in the long-term, Huddersfield have a more than adequate number one coming through the ranks in Aidan McGowan.

McGowan recently signed a new deal at the John Smith’s Stadium, and, whilst he will spend the 2023 season on loan at the Batley Bulldogs, he is highly-thought of by Watson and co.

Yes, Pryce is an incredible talent who will be difficult to replace like-for-like, but sometimes teams have to adapt to losing star players – just like Hull will have to do so without Connor next season.

That being said, Watson and Huddersfield are building something special and the plethora of talent both already in the Giants’ squad and those waiting patiently in the wings for a chance, is a feature that should excite the West Yorkshire club’s fans.