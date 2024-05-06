Leigh Leopards hit with yet another devastating injury blow

LEIGH LEOPARDS have been hit with another devastating injury blow.

After returning from a torn calf, captain John Asiata will now miss the next four to six weeks following an injury sustained in Leigh’s 30-2 win over Catalans Dragons.

That news was confirmed by Leigh owner Derek Beaumont prior to the Leopards’ Super League fixture with Castleford Tigers on Saturday evening.

Speaking at a pre-match event, Beaumont said “John is injured, he’s not available for selection for four to six weeks so you won’t see him out there.”

Meanwhile, Asiata himself has agreed a three-year deal with Hull FC from the beginning of the 2025 Super League season with Beaumont confirming that a two-year deal had been turned down by the Leopards’ skipper in face of a staggering £220,000-per-year deal with the Black and Whites.

