Leeds Rhinos star set to see consultant following concussion incident as Rohan Smith gives latest on Harry Newman

LEEDS RHINOS star James Bentley will be seeing a consultant this afternoon after a concussion suffered in his side’s 26-6 win over Castleford Tigers last week.

Bentley left the field during the first-half of that win after suffering a head knock and Leeds head coach Rohan Smith has confirmed that he will know more following the scan.

“James is actually going to see the consultant this afternoon to get an update and be assessed so we will know more after today,” Smith said.

“He came through pretty well after the game with no immediate headaches which was really good and the best of a worst case.

“His health will be number one in a short-term, it’s over six months since his last incident and that’s one of the timeframes they look at when grading the return to play.”

Meanwhile, Harry Newman will play for the Rhinos despite suffering a horrendous lip injury in the win over the Tigers, though David Fusitu’a will still be absent.

“Harry has had some stitches in his lip and is recovering well and will play,” Smith said.

“We don’t have concerns across the rest of the group but David Fusitu’a won’t be playing this week. He is going in the right direction.

“We will be hoping he will be back the week after the Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals.”

