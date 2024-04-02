Wigan Warriors’ Liam Byrne handed mammoth suspension

WIGAN WARRIORS forward Liam Byrne has been handed a mammoth four-match suspension and fined £750 after pleading guilty to a Grade E Head Contact charge.

Byrne was sent off for that contact at St Helens on Good Friday. As such, Byrne has been suspended for four matches, and fined £750.

It means the Wigan forward will miss fixtures against Leigh Leopards, Castleford Tigers x2 and London Broncos.

