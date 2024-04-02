Rohan Smith explains decision to appeal Cameron Smith ban, why Leeds didn’t appeal Justin Sangare’s suspension and potential replacements

ROHAN SMITH has given his opinion on the Grade B Dangerous Contact charge handed to captain Cameron Smith in the aftermath of Leeds Rhinos’ 26-6 victory over Castleford Tigers.

Smith was seen pushing Castleford halfback Danny Richardson in the back as the latter kicked the ball – with social media in uproar over what was deemed by many to be a harsh ban.

The Leeds boss believes they have a case to downgrade the Grade B charge to a Grade A.

“I didn’t notice it on the evening but appreciate the process that the Match Review Panel goes through during the game. We decided there was a case heard for downgrading and we will go through that process tonight,” Smith said.

“We go through the process every charge we get through. We get a bit of a feel for the situation. We went through our regular due course to see if there was a case.

“Like I said, I didn’t notice it and even in review it didn’t really catch my eye. Having looked at it, the Match Review Panel have found a charge there and we think there is a fair case to be downgraded.”

Smith also gave his view on Justin Sangare’s one match ban and revealed potential options to replace the pair.

“I thought the Justin Sangare one was accidental contact but it follows the framework that was released in pre-season to a tee.

“We understand that charge but we’ve got Tom Holroyd and James Donaldson that didn’t play last week who are available.

“We feel we are in a decent position there. We have run with an extra back on the bench for injuries during a game but we are confident of those on the field will put in a good performance.”

Leon Ruan and Tom Nicholson-Watton will not be recalled from their loan spells, however.

“Leon won’t be able to be recalled but Tom has served his initial period. We don’t have plans to bring him back.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.