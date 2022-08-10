Leeds Rhinos star successfully downgrades suspension on appeal

Leeds Rhinos halfback Aidan Sezer has had his suspension downgraded following an appeal to a disciplinary tribunal.

Sezer was initially banned for two matches by the match review panel for a Grade C intentional trip in Leeds’ Super League victory over Salford Red Devils last week.

The tribunal downgraded the charge to Grade B and Sezer will now only miss one match, at Hull KR on Friday, and is free to face Warrington Wolves the following week.

Leeds teammates David Fusitu’a and Rhyse Martin accepted their suspensions, a two-match ban for a Grade C high tackle and a one-match ban for Grade A dangerous contact respectively.