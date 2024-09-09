Leeds Rhinos star warns over dangerous tackle technique after season-ending injury

LEEDS RHINOS back Caitlin Beevers has warned of the dangers of hip-drop tackles after her season was ended by one.

Beevers requires knee surgery after suffering an injury in a Women’s Super League game against Barrow Raiders in July.

The tackle technique in question involves a defending player dropping their body weight to apply pressure to an opponent’s legs.

Although banned, England star Beevers says its use is becoming more common.

“A hip-drop tackle seven weeks ago leaves me awaiting surgery,” she posted on social media.

“I urge everyone to learn about these tackles, which are becoming more common. We need to work on prevention to avoid future injuries in all levels of the game.

“I would like to add these tackles aren’t malicious. Lack of game knowledge or technique can play a massive part in a hip-drop tackle.

“I was just unlucky. The RFL reviewed the tackle and a ban was distributed – changes are being made.”

