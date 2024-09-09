Sky Sports add extra Super League game to TV schedule this week

SKY SPORTS will show the clash between Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos in the final round of the regular Women’s Super League season this Friday.

The tie has been moved from Sunday to be held as a double-header with the equivalent men’s Super League fixture at The Brick Community Stadium.

The WSL match will kick-off at 5.30pm with the men to follow at 8pm.

Leeds currently sit in second place, ahead of third-placed York Valkyrie on points difference and two points clear of Wigan in fourth.

While both have already qualified for the play-offs, victory for the Rhinos should secure them a home semi-final, while the Warriors need to win and hope for an unlikely York defeat to bottom side Featherstone to finish in the top two.

Sky will also show both WSL play-off semi-finals on Sunday, September 22, plus the Grand Final two weeks later.

