Rugby league saddened by sudden passing of 18-year-old England Community Lions and Hensingham hooker Logan Holgate

RUGBY LEAGUE was rocked last night with the news that 18-year-old England Community Lions and Hensingham hooker Logan Holgate had suddenly passed away.

The RFL released this statement last night: “Everyone connected with the England Community Lions Programme was saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Logan Holgate on Wednesday 11th January.

“The talented hooker, who played with distinction for Hensingham, including in the melting pot of the National Conference last season, followed the family tradition in represent the Lions, hot on the heels of big brother Ellison and younger brother Fletcher.

“Logan first caught attention in 2021 and made his Lions debut for the Under 16s in a victory over Wales at Colwyn Bay. Such was his burgeoning club form, that it wasn’t long before he was firmly in the plans of the Under 19s selectors, firstly impressing in trials, before making the final touring squad that created history in Italy last September.

“Whilst in Italy, he was a virtual ever present during the exhausting six game qualifying day, impressing team mates and staff alike with his work ethic, infectious attitude and quick humour. He then played superbly in the Semi Final and again in the Final as the Lions swept aside Wales before defeating France to win the Under 19 European Championships for the first time in dramatic and emotional scenes.

“He leaves a lasting legacy on the programme and staff – a brilliant young man and team mate.”

Everyone at League Express passes on their condolences to his family and friends at this devastating time.