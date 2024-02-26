Leeds Rhinos stars banned as Hull FC receive five charges from Disciplinary Match Review Panel

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel has had less of a busy afternoon following Round Two of Super League over the weekend.

Only seven charges were handed out from the weekend, with all seven coming from either Leeds Rhinos or Hull FC.

The Rhinos went down to Hull KR on Thursday and both James Donaldson and Sam Lisone – who saw yellow in the first and second halves of that match respectively – banned.

Donaldson has received a two-match ban and a £250 fine for Grade D Head Contact whilst Lisone has been slapped with a three-match suspension and a £250 fine following a Grade D Head Contact.

Meanwhile, Hull FC’s Liam Sutcliffe has been banned for two games for Grade D Contact with the Match Official in his side’s loss to Warringtonn Wolves on Friday night.

The minutes state: “Deliberate or reckless physical contact with a match official (e.g. placing hand on arm to attract attention) Grade D.”

Fa’amanu Brown, however, has not been banned after being sent off in that game whilst Will Gardiner, Harvey Barron and Jack Brown have all been handed £250 fines for Grade B charges.

Salford Red Devils’ Jack Ormondroyd was not charged for a late tackle on Jacob Miller following his yellow card in his side’s win over Castleford Tigers yesterday.

