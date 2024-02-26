RFL releases statement on “uncomfortable moment for the sport” following Fa’amanu Brown’s red card for Hull FC

THE RFL has released a statement outlining the “uncomfortable” moment for the sport following the red card shown to Hull FC’s Fa’amanu Brown on Friday night.

Following Monday’s meeting of the Match Review Panel, the RFL acknowledges that the implementation of the new Head Contact Sentencing Framework caused controversy and confusion during Round Two of the Betfred Super League.

This was most obvious in Friday’s match at Warrington Wolves, with the dismissal of Hull FC’s Nu Brown late in the first half.

On studying the incident, the MRP decided it did not merit a charge under the Framework. This has highlighted a lack of clarity in the procedures regarding head on head contact, which left the officials at Friday’s game in an invidious position.

The section of the Framework relating to head-on-head contact will now be amended, emphasising that it applies only to initial contact. Once the mechanics of the tackle become more fluid, officials are able to use their knowledge and game-understanding to mitigate the sanction, to reflect the level of culpability of the tackler.

This point will be reinforced to Betfred Super League head coaches at a pre-arranged meeting on Wednesday, and to playing representatives of all 12 Super League clubs at a separate meeting later in the day.

Robert Hicks, the RFL’s Director of Operations and Legal, said: “We are in the very early stages of the season at all levels having introduced significant changes as recommended by the sport’s Brain Health Sub-Committee, and in that regard we thank the players and coaches for their response.

“Comparing Round Two of the Betfred Super League to the opening round, there has been a significant reduction in the number of charges, reflecting a significant change in player behaviour – with a tiny proportion of over 3,000 tackle events leading to charges for head contact. It has been a similar story through the early rounds of the Betfred Challenge Cup and the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup.

“However we have acknowledged throughout this process that it would be challenging for all, and that as a governing body we need to be flexible, and sympathetic to those at the sharp end.

“The dismissal of Nu Brown at Warrington on Friday night was an uncomfortable moment for the sport, and it has highlighted a lack of clarity in the wording of the framework as followed by match officials on the night.

“We recognise this will be of little consolation to the player or his club – and we thank them for their measured response.

“Head to head contact was an area highlighted as especially important by the Brain Health Sub-Committee, given the impact on two players, so it will remain a focus of the framework, and will continue to be sanctioned – specific to initial contact.

“The meetings with head coaches and senior players this week are another opportunity to update and consult, given the importance of communication through this process.

“Next weekend is a significant one for the Community Game, marking the start of the National Conference League and a number of other competitions, meaning further adaptation for another group of players, coaches and match officials.

“As at the professional level, these changes have been introduced following recommendations from the Brain Health Sub-Committee given developments in medical and scientific knowledge, and with a focus on player welfare – and again as in the professional game, we are grateful to clubs, coaches, players and match officials for their support.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.