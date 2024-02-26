St Helens forward discharged from hospital after coughing up blood in Huddersfield Giants win

ST HELENS forward Matty Lees has been discharged from hospital after coughing up blood in the 28-0 win over Huddersfield Giants on Saturday night.

Illness had ravaged the Saints camp in the build-up to the Huddersfield clash with Lees one of those affected by the issue.

However, Lees put his hand up to play before taking a hit to the chest which led to the England international coughing up blood.

Subsequently, the forward was sent to hospital to be checked over with Saints confirming just now that he is recovering well and is at home.

