Leeds Rhinos suffer big injury blow ahead of trip to Wigan Warriors

LEEDS RHINOS will be without Lachlan Miller for Friday’s trip to Wigan Warriors after the fullback suffered a hamstring strain.

Miller will miss at least the remainder of the regular season, with Leeds still in the hunt for the play-offs with two games left.

The one change to Brad Arthur’s 21-man squad sees forward Mickael Goudemand take the place of Miller, who suffered the injury during their win over Hull FC.

Ash Handley (wrist), Tom Holroyd and Morgan Gannon (both head) are out for the rest of the season.

Wigan have named an unchanged 21-man squad following last week’s victory over Hull KR to claim top spot.

They remain without Brad O’Neill (knee), Willie Isa (leg), Mike Cooper (head) and Ryan Hampshire (arm).

Wigan 21-man squad: 1 Jai Field, 2 Abbas Miski, 3 Adam Keighran, 4 Jake Wardle, 5 Liam Marshall, 6 Bevan French, 7 Harry Smith, 8 Ethan Havard, 10 Liam Byrne, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 Kaide Ellis, 15 Patrick Mago, 16 Luke Thompson, 17 Kruise Leeming, 19 Tyler Dupree, 20 Harvie Hill, 21 Junior Nsemba, 22 Sam Walters, 26 Zach Eckersley, 27 Tom Forber, 30 Jack Farrimond.

Leeds 21-man squad: 2 David Fusitu’a, 3 Harry Newman, 4 Paul Momirovski, 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Matt Frawley, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Andy Ackers, 11 James Bentley, 12 Rhyse Martin, 13 Cameron Smith, 14 Jarrod O’Connor, 15 Sam Lisone, 16 James McDonnell, 17 Justin Sangare, 18 Mickaël Goudemand, 21 Jack Sinfield, 25 James Donaldson, 29 Alfie Edgell, 30 Tom Nicholson-Watton, 32 Ben Littlewood, 33 Riley Lumb.

