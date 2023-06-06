All nine Super League and NRL games to be shown live on TV this weekend

ANOTHER week of rugby league action is upon us and what a week it promises to be!

The live action on television kicks off on Thursday when Gold Coast Titans host the Wests Tigers in the NRL, with coverage ending on Monday with Canterbury Bulldogs’ home clash against the Parramatta Eels.

Here is the full TV schedule this week:

Thursday 8th June

NRL Premiership – Gold Coast Titans vs Wests Tigers – Watch NRL – 10.50am kick-off

Friday 9th June

NRL Premiership – Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors – Watch NRL – 9am kick-off

NRL Premiership – Manly Sea Eagles vs The Dolphins – Watch NRL – 11am kick-off

Super League – St Helens vs Wigan Warriors – Sky Sports Main Event/Arena – 8pm kick-off​

Saturday 10th June

NRL Premiership – St George Illawarra Dragons vs South Sydney Rabbitohs – Watch NRL – 6am kick-off

NRL Premiership – Brisbane Broncos vs Newcastle Knights – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 8.30am kick-off

NRL Premiership – Sydney Roosters vs Penrith Panthers – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 10.35am kick-off​

Super League – Warrington Wolves vs Huddersfield Giants – Sky Sports Arena – 5pm kick-off

Monday 11th June

NRL Premiership – Canterbury Bulldogs vs Parramatta Eels – Watch NRL – 7am kick-off