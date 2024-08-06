Super League halfback set to be ruled out for rest of season

BY DOUG THOMSON

LONDON coach Mike Eccles fears being without James Meadows for the rest of the season – and is sweating over the fitness of another knee-injury victim, Jordan Williams.

While fullback Alex Walker has returned to the frame following a back issue, halfback Meadows last played in the 34-20 round-17 defeat by Castleford.

Until then, the 25-year-old had figured 17 times in Super League and the Challenge Cup, missing just one match since returning to his first club after a two-season spell at Batley.

Versatile forward Williams has been out since the 17-16 golden-point defeat at Leeds in round 16 – his 13th appearance this year.

The 27-year-old – like Meadows a Broncos Academy product and who had a three-season stint with London Skolars before re-joining in 2020 – was part of the side who earned the capital club their place in Super League with an 18-14 Championship Grand Final win over Toulouse in France last October.

“I’m not sure we’ll see James again this year,” said Eccles.

“On Jordan, we’re not certain, and we’re monitoring him.”

Walker was in the picture for the home round-20 clash with Catalans yesterday (Sunday, August 4) after missing the previous three matches, although he didn’t make the matchday 17.

“We perhaps pushed him a little bit early, and he had a setback, but he’s looking better now,” explained Eccles.

The Catalans game was the Broncos’ first since May at Wimbledon, where the Cherry Red Records Stadium pitch has been undergoing annual maintenance.

The club has played ‘home’ games at both Twickenham Stoop (the 52-6 defeat by St Helens in round 15) and Ebbsfleet United Football Club’s Kuflink Stadium in Gravesend, Kent (against Castleford).

There is another match at Wimbledon on Sunday when Warrington visit.