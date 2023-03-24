Leeds Rhinos trio set to play for Bradford Bulls

BRADFORD BULLS have been boosted by the news that three players will be arriving at the club from Leeds Rhinos ahead of their West Yorkshire derby against Keighley Cougars.

Winger Liam Tindall, outside back Luis Roberts and second-rower Leon Ruan have all been named in Bulls’ initial squad for Sunday’s Championship derby at Cougar Park.

The 21-man squad named by head coach Mark Dunning is as follows:

Keven Appo

Joe Arundel

Jordan Baldwinson

Ben Blackmore

Chester Butler

George Flanagan Snr

David Foggin-Johnston

Brad Foster

Kieran Gill

Tom Holmes

Josh Johnson

Myles Lawford

Jordan Lilley

Dec Patton

Luis Roberts

George Roby

Fenton Rogers

Leon Ruan

Ebon Scurr

Liam Tindall

AJ Wallace