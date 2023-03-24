Leeds Rhinos trio set to play for Bradford Bulls

BRADFORD BULLS have been boosted by the news that three players will be arriving at the club from Leeds Rhinos ahead of their West Yorkshire derby against Keighley Cougars.
Winger Liam Tindall, outside back Luis Roberts and second-rower Leon Ruan have all been named in Bulls’ initial squad for Sunday’s Championship derby at Cougar Park.
The 21-man squad named by head coach Mark Dunning is as follows:
Keven Appo
Joe Arundel
Jordan Baldwinson
Ben Blackmore
Chester Butler
George Flanagan Snr
David Foggin-Johnston
Brad Foster
Kieran Gill
Tom Holmes
Josh Johnson
Myles Lawford
Jordan Lilley
Dec Patton
Luis Roberts
George Roby
Fenton Rogers
Leon Ruan
Ebon Scurr
Liam Tindall
AJ Wallace