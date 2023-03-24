Warrington Wolves thrash dire Castleford Tigers in Super League mismatch

WARRINGTON WOLVES thrashed Castleford Tigers 38-0 to maintain their ascendancy at the top of the Super League table.

Sam Kasiano opened the scoring in the eighth minute, crashing over from short range as Stefan Ratchford converted for a 6-0 lead.

Despite keeping the visitors out, a howler of a pass from Greg Eden across the face of his line enabled Matty Russell to pounce for his first try back in Warrington colours. Ratchford converted for a 12-0 lead as the midway point in the first-half passed.

It was easy for the Wolves and Thomas Mikaele barged his way through in customary fashion moments later. Ratchford converted from under the sticks to make it 18-0.

Russell grabbed his second, flying in at the corner despite appearing to lose the ball as Ratchford once more converted for a 24-0 lead at the break.

It was only a matter of time before Warrington had another in the second-half and this time it was Paul Vaughan who stretched over to notch his third try of the season.

Ratchford somehow missed the conversion, but the visitors were now 28-0 up as the clock hit 52 minutes.

Williams was the next on the board with a deserved effort after a simple run-around score, but Ratchford again missed the conversion.

Matt Dufty got in on the act just after the hour following a brilliant Matty Nicholson break with Ratchford converting to make it 38-0.

As Warrington relented, Castleford had opportunities to score, but the Wolves’ defence stood firm as the Tigers’ woeful start to the 2023 season continued.

Castleford Tigers

2 Greg Eden

5 Bureta Faraimo

17 Jack Broadbent

3 Jordan Turner

31 Jason Qareqare

6 Gareth Widdop

7 Jacob Miller

14 Nathan Massey

9 Paul McShane (C)

22 Daniel Smith

16 Adam Milner

12 Alex Mellor

13 Joe Westerman

Substitutes

10 George Griffin

11 Kenny Edwards

19 Albert Vete

32 Liam Watts

Warrington Wolves

1 Matt Dufty

34 Matty Russell (D)

21 Greg Minikin

4 Stefan Ratchford (C)

5 Matty Ashton

6 George Williams

3 Peter Mata’utia

10 Paul Vaughan

9 Daryl Clark

18 Thomas Mikaele

11 Ben Currie

12 Matty Nicholson

14 Sam Kasiano

Substitutes

15 Joe Philbin

16 Danny Walker

17 Gil Dudson (D)

24 Luke Thomas

Tries: Kasiano, Russell 2, Mikaele, Vaughan, Williams, Dufty

Goals: Ratchford 5/7