World Cup international signs for former club following Halifax Panthers release

DESPITE leaving the Halifax Panthers only last week, World Cup international forward Ryan King is back on familiar territory after rejoining one of his former clubs.

King, who played in the recent Rugby League World Cup tournament, has returned to Whitehaven following his release from Halifax.

In his first spell with the Cumbrian club, King made 37 appearances, scoring 17 tries and becoming a firm fans favourite in the process. King was the club’s top try scorer in 2022, scoring 14 tries in 27 games.

Head coach Jonty Gorley could not be happier to see King’s return to the LEL Arena, saying: “ Things haven’t worked out for Kingy at Halifax as he’d have liked them too so when he came available I jumped at the chance to have a talk with him.

“Everyone at Whitehaven knows what Kingy can do, with him being with us previously, he’s a threat with the ball and we need as many threats as we can get to make us a harder team to beat. He’ll give us a bit more competition for places too and more of that I have as a coach the better.”

King will go straight into contention for Haven’s clash against the Batley Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon at the LEL Arena.