Leeds Rhinos unveil new partnership with Leeds-Bradford Airport

LEEDS RHINOS and Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) have unveiled a new partnership that will bring the two brands closer together.

Over four million passengers use Leeds Bradford Airport every year, travelling to over 80 destinations via ten airline partners, many of which get a great view of the Rhinos’ Headingley Stadium as they first arrive in the region.

It’s an exciting time for LBA and Leeds Rhinos following significant investment in the future by both organisations. The £100m LBA:Regen project, with Phase 1 due to be completed by Summer 2025, will ensure LBA is future-proofed for sustainable growth for years to come.

The LBA brand will appear on the Rhinos men’s playing kit and around the stadium on matchdays but wider than just a branding opportunity, this partnership will increase LBA’s commitment to the communities local to the airport, as well as showcasing its support to one of Leeds premier sports teams.

Ben Turnbull, Commercial Manager for Leeds Rhinos, commented: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with LBA. We have built a brilliant working relationship over the years with our away trips to Catalans Dragons.

“Both organisations care about their local communities and as an official partner of the club, LBA will get the opportunity to engage with Rhinos fans and partners throughout the season.

“This will include special offers and incentives for their outstanding facilities and services such as airport car parking and lounges.

“They are fantastic people to deal with and we are proud to see the LBA brand feature on the Leeds Rhinos Men’s Playing shirt for the 2025 season and hopefully beyond.”

Tom Holdsworth, Aviation Development Manager for Leeds Bradford Airport, added:

“At LBA, we’re delighted to partner with Leeds Rhinos in this exciting regional collaboration.

“This partnership is all about creating new opportunities to engage with fans, support out local community, and pass on new and exclusive opportunities to out customers.

“By working together, we aim to bring our community closer to the action and make a positive impact that resonates beyond just the game.”