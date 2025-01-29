Super League 2025: Hull FC preview, squad and prediction

IT’S a new era at Hull FC with control of the club passed from Adam Pearson to businessmen Andrew Thirkill and David Hood.

With John Cartwright as the new coach, ten signings and Richie Myler yet to bring up a year as director of rugby, it’s been all change on the rugby front too.

But will it be positive change? These things don’t happen overnight and the immediate concern will be to simply stop the slide after Hull’s worst ever Super League season which brought just three wins.

The club believe they have a talented crop of youngsters coming through, and as such have focused on recruiting older players who can support them but also soon pass on their jerseys. The result is an unusually balanced squad with few players aged in the mid to late 20s.

What do Jordan Rapana, John Asiata and Zak Hardaker have left in the tank? Are Jack Charles, Logan Moy and Will Gardiner ready for major roles? Both questions are crucial.

Watch out for… The visit of Leigh to the MKM Stadium on 6th March. Hull have signed no fewer than five players from the Leopards over the past year, with Tom Briscoe and Ed Chamberlain joined in the off-season by John Asiata, Zak Hardaker and Oliver Holmes. Leopards owner Derek Beaumont may be in for a frosty reception having regularly targeted Hull on social media, threatening at once point to “legally fight” for their relegation.

Fan’s eye view… Moving on from a season that’s best forgotten, things are definitely looking up at Hull FC. With new owners, coaching staff and many new players now in place the situation is much more positive. The fans are looking forward to seeing the new signings that we’ve made, along with the players that have been retained, in what will hopefully be a much better season. The young lads that have debuted from our academy recently have been a highlight and we look forward to seeing more of them too. We’re not expecting miracles but definitely hoping for an improvement this year. (By Lisa Jewitt, Chair, FC Voices.)

2025 squad: 1 Jordan Rapana, 2 Harvey Barron, 3 Zak Hardaker, 4 Ed Chamberlain, 5 Tom Briscoe, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Herman Ese’ese, 9 Amir Bourouh, 10 Ligi Sao, 11 Jed Cartwright, 12 Jordan Lane, 13 John Asiata, 14 Cade Cust, 15 Oliver Holmes, 16 Yusuf Aydin, 17 Jack Ashworth, 19 Brad Fash, 20 Davy Litten, 21 Will Gardiner, 22 Lewis Martin, 23 Logan Moy, 24 Jack Charles, 25 Denive Balmforth, 26 Zach Jebson, 27 Matty Laidlaw, 28 Nick Staveley, 29 Ryan Westerman, 30 Callum Kemp, 31 Hugo Salabio.

Rugby League World predicts: 12th

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 505 (February 2025)