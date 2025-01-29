Super League 2025: Hull KR preview, squad and prediction

LAST YEAR was one to remember for Hull KR – but they will be determined to ensure that wasn’t the high point of their renaissance.

Two excellent seasons under Willie Peters to date have brought defeats in Challenge Cup and Grand Finals, making their goals for 2025 all too obvious.

In their mission to end a 40-year major trophy drought, the Robins aren’t standing still, signing ten new players and letting just as many go.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is the most eye-catching but there is a real mix of recruits as coach Peters continually searches for the right formula.

Rhyse Martin and Tom Davies are top-level additions in their prime and Michael McIlorum a curious addition for his swansong, while prospects like Bill Leyland have a tough task breaking into the side.

Either this will be the year it all comes together and Hull KR – led by Man of Steel Mikey Lewis – become Super League champions, or it will be the year the Robins rollercoaster begins its descent.

Watch out for… Jared Waerea-Hargreaves. The 35-year-old is one of the most respected forwards on the planet after a brilliant career with the Roosters and the Kiwis and is now looking to wreak damage in England. Every opponent will want to make a name for themselves by taking him out, but may fear feeling the impact of the Robins’ new enforcer themselves. Waerea-Hargreaves wouldn’t have it any other way.

Fan’s eye view… After an amazing 2024 I’m hoping for big things in 2025. Starting with off the pitch, the new facilities and the development of Craven Park is all fantastic, with a new 3G pitch and building work to start, the club is making progress. With warm weather training in Tenerife and then a game in Amsterdam youcan see this club is not messing around. On pitch, new signings with great experience like Michael McIlorum and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will feed the squad with knowledge and the squad is the best we’ve ever had. I think we can win the league and maybe go one better in the Grand Final. (By Craig Lucas, third generation Rovers fan.)

2025 squad: 1 Niall Evalds, 2 Tom Davies, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Oliver Gildart, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Mikey Lewis, 7 Tyrone May, 8 Sauaso Sue, 9 Jez Litten, 10 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 11 Dean Hadley, 12 James Batchelor, 13 Elliot Minchella, 14 Michael McIlorum, 15 Sam Luckley, 16 Jai Whitbread, 17 Rhyse Martin, 18 Jack Broadbent, 19 Danny Richardson, 20 Kelepi Tanginoa, 21 Jack Brown, 22 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, 23 Lee Kershaw, 24 Eribe Doro, 25 Bill Leyland, 26 AJ Wallace, 27 Leon Ruan, 28 Zach Fishwick, 29 Louix Gorman, 30 Leo Tennison, 31 Lennie Ellis, 32 Connor Barley, 33 Harvey Horne, 34 Neil Tchamambe.

Rugby League World predicts: 4th

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 505 (February 2025)