Warrington Wolves vs Wigan Warriors: Team news, injuries and TV channel as three suspended

WARRINGTON WOLVES host Wigan Warriors at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night with the game live on Sky Sports.
The Wolves will be hoping to back up their superb 20-14 away victory at the Catalans Dragons last week, a victory that extended Warrington’s winning run to eight.
Wigan, meanwhile, were victorious over local rivals St Helens in a brilliant 14-6 triumph.
Team news and injuries
Warrington will be without the suspended Gil Dudson and Joe Philbin, but Lucas Green could make his debut after being an unused substitution in the Wolves’ win in Catalans.
Wigan man Morgan Smithies is also banned whilst Mike Cooper is out for the rest of the season with injury. Harvie Hill has been recalled from his loan spell with Toulouse Olympique whilst Willie Isa is available after serving his one-match suspension.
Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad
1 Matt Dufty
2 Josh Thewlis
3 Peter Mata’utia
4 Stefan Ratchford
5 Matty Ashton
6 George Williams
7 Josh Drinkwater
9 Daryl Clark
10 Paul Vaughan
11 Ben Currie
12 Matty Nicholson
13 Josh McGuire
14 Sam Kasiano
16 Danny Walker
21 Greg Minikin
23 Tom Whitehead
24 Luke Thomas
25 Leon Hayes
31 Jamie Reddecliff
34 Matty Russell
Lucas Green
Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad
2 Bevan French
3 Toby King
4 Jake Wardle
5 Liam Marshall
7 Harry Smith
8 Brad Singleton
9 Sam Powell
10 Liam Byrne
11 Willie Isa
12 Liam Farrell
15 Kaide Ellis
16 Ethan Havard
17 Kai Pearce-Paul
19 Joe Shorrocks
20 Patrick Mago
21 Iain Thornley
22 Brad O’Neill
23 Abbas Miski
26 Harvie Hill
27 Junior Nsemba
29 Tom Forber
TV channel
The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with kick-off scheduled for 8pm.