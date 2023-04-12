Warrington Wolves vs Wigan Warriors: Team news, injuries and TV channel as three suspended

WARRINGTON WOLVES host Wigan Warriors at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night with the game live on Sky Sports.

The Wolves will be hoping to back up their superb 20-14 away victory at the Catalans Dragons last week, a victory that extended Warrington’s winning run to eight.

Wigan, meanwhile, were victorious over local rivals St Helens in a brilliant 14-6 triumph.

Team news and injuries

Warrington will be without the suspended Gil Dudson and Joe Philbin, but Lucas Green could make his debut after being an unused substitution in the Wolves’ win in Catalans.

Wigan man Morgan Smithies is also banned whilst Mike Cooper is out for the rest of the season with injury. Harvie Hill has been recalled from his loan spell with Toulouse Olympique whilst Willie Isa is available after serving his one-match suspension.

Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad

1 Matt Dufty

2 Josh Thewlis

3 Peter Mata’utia

4 Stefan Ratchford

5 Matty Ashton

6 George Williams

7 Josh Drinkwater

9 Daryl Clark

10 Paul Vaughan

11 Ben Currie

12 Matty Nicholson

13 Josh McGuire

14 Sam Kasiano

16 Danny Walker

21 Greg Minikin

23 Tom Whitehead

24 Luke Thomas

25 Leon Hayes

31 Jamie Reddecliff

34 Matty Russell

Lucas Green

Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad

2 Bevan French

3 Toby King

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

7 Harry Smith

8 Brad Singleton

9 Sam Powell

10 Liam Byrne

11 Willie Isa

12 Liam Farrell

15 Kaide Ellis

16 Ethan Havard

17 Kai Pearce-Paul

19 Joe Shorrocks

20 Patrick Mago

21 Iain Thornley

22 Brad O’Neill

23 Abbas Miski

26 Harvie Hill

27 Junior Nsemba

29 Tom Forber

TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with kick-off scheduled for 8pm.