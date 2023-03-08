Huddersfield Giants vs Castleford Tigers: Team news, injuries and TV channel

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS host Castleford Tigers this Friday night with both sides going into this fixture on the back of very different results.

Whilst Ian Watson’s men won for the first time in the 2023 Super League season last weekend, the Tigers lost their third successive game with head coach Lee Radford departing this week.

Andy Last is in temporary charge of the Tigers with Castleford 11th heading to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Team news

This fixture still comes too soon for maverick Jake Connor, whilst veteran Jermaine McGillvary is out of the squad as is Owen Trout as Harry Rushton could make his debut for the Giants.

Castleford are without Niall Evalds after the fullback suffered a shoulder injury in the loss to Wigan, though Bureta Faraimo and Paul McShane are included after knocks. Jason Qareqare and Alex Sutcliffe could also earn their first starts of 2023.

Huddersfield Giants’ 21-man squad

3 Esan Marsters

5 Jake Bibby

6 Tui Lolohea

7 Theo Fages

8 Chris Hill

9 Nathan Peats

10 Joe Greenwood

11 Josh Jones

12 Chris McQueen

13 Luke Yates

14 Ashton Golding

15 Matty English

16 Harry Rushton

18 Adam O’Brien

20 Olly Wilson

21 Leroy Cudjoe

22 Harvey Livett

23 Olly Russell

26 Nathan Mason

27 Jack Ashworth

32 Will Pryce

Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad

2 Greg Eden

3 Jordan Turner

4 Mahe Fonua

5 Bureta Faraimo

6 Gareth Widdop

7 Jacob Miller

8 George Lawler

9 Paul McShane

10 George Griffin

11 Kenny Edwards

12 Alex Mellor

13 Joe Westerman

14 Nathan Massey

15 Alex Sutcliffe

16 Adam Milner

19 Albert Vete

20 Muizz Mustapha

22 Daniel Smith

23 Suaia Matagi

31 Jason Qareqare

32 Liam Watts

TV Channel

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with an 8pm kick-off.