Huddersfield Giants vs Castleford Tigers: Team news, injuries and TV channel

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS host Castleford Tigers this Friday night with both sides going into this fixture on the back of very different results.
Whilst Ian Watson’s men won for the first time in the 2023 Super League season last weekend, the Tigers lost their third successive game with head coach Lee Radford departing this week.
Andy Last is in temporary charge of the Tigers with Castleford 11th heading to the John Smith’s Stadium.
Team news
This fixture still comes too soon for maverick Jake Connor, whilst veteran Jermaine McGillvary is out of the squad as is Owen Trout as Harry Rushton could make his debut for the Giants.
Castleford are without Niall Evalds after the fullback suffered a shoulder injury in the loss to Wigan, though Bureta Faraimo and Paul McShane are included after knocks. Jason Qareqare and Alex Sutcliffe could also earn their first starts of 2023.
Huddersfield Giants’ 21-man squad
3 Esan Marsters
5 Jake Bibby
6 Tui Lolohea
7 Theo Fages
8 Chris Hill
9 Nathan Peats
10 Joe Greenwood
11 Josh Jones
12 Chris McQueen
13 Luke Yates
14 Ashton Golding
15 Matty English
16 Harry Rushton
18 Adam O’Brien
20 Olly Wilson
21 Leroy Cudjoe
22 Harvey Livett
23 Olly Russell
26 Nathan Mason
27 Jack Ashworth
32 Will Pryce
Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad
2 Greg Eden
3 Jordan Turner
4 Mahe Fonua
5 Bureta Faraimo
6 Gareth Widdop
7 Jacob Miller
8 George Lawler
9 Paul McShane
10 George Griffin
11 Kenny Edwards
12 Alex Mellor
13 Joe Westerman
14 Nathan Massey
15 Alex Sutcliffe
16 Adam Milner
19 Albert Vete
20 Muizz Mustapha
22 Daniel Smith
23 Suaia Matagi
31 Jason Qareqare
32 Liam Watts
TV Channel
The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with an 8pm kick-off.