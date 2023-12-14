Penrith Panthers star Taylan May could make Super League move

PENRITH PANTHERS star Taylan May could make a move to Super League.

League Express understands that the 22-year-old is keen to link up with his brothers, Tyrone, and Terrell with the former currently starting his two-year deal at Hull KR.

Both Terrell – who plies his trade for the Sydney Roosters as a forward – and Taylan are off-contract at the end of the 2024 NRL season and are all three brothers want to play in the same competition eventually with a move to Super League on the cards.

22-year-old Taylan suffered a horrendous ACL injury which ruled him out of the entire 2023 season, but is now back in full training with the Panthers.

Taylan’s brother, Tyrone, told League Express back in late August that the desire of all three brothers to play alongside each other was incredibly strong: “We have spoken about it as a family that once they are off contract we can try and work something out if we can go somewhere together,” Tyrone May previously said.

“It’s a tough gig to get that in rugby league but we will try our best to play together. If it doesn’t work out, we all have our own endeavours and goals that we want to tick off.”

Taylan wouldn’t be moving for the 2024 season, but Super League clubs will be alerted to the possibility of a deal being struck for 2025.

