Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors and St Helens dominate England Academy squad for France fixture

PAUL ANDERSON, the RFL’s Head of England Pathways, has named a 21-strong squad for the match against France at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium on Tuesday 2 July (KO 7.30pm).

Among the very best of England’s emerging talent are several players with Super League experience, such as Hull FC’s Jack Charles, Wigan Warriors’ Jack Farrimond and Warrington Wolves pair Cai Taylor-Wray and Arron Lindop – the latter a try scorer in Perpignan against Catalans Dragons and on home turf in the recent 18-19 defeat by Wigan Warriors.

All but one of the 21 players are with Super League clubs, the exception being promising Wakefield Trinity hooker Harvey Smith who made his first team debut against Hull KR in Trinity’s final Super League game of the 2023 season.

Paul Anderson, Head of England Pathways, said: “I’ve been following the progress of players in the Academy, Reserves and Super League competitions from the start of the season, and I’m really excited about what this squad can achieve.

“In preparing for this game we’ll expose the players to the kind of environment they might one day experience at senior international level, so ahead of the match the squad will come together at Leeds Beckett University, where the facilities are excellent and which is a fantastic base for the pathways programme.

“The players I’ve selected are a credit not only to their professional clubs, but to their former community clubs too. They wouldn’t be where they are without the likes of Beverley Braves and Halton Hornets.”

England Academy versus France takes place at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington, on Tuesday 2 July, 7.30pm. Admission is £5 (£2 concessions). The match will also be streamed live on the RFL’s YouTube channel from 7.15pm.

England Academy Squad (including players’ professional and community clubs):

Presley Cassell (Leeds Rhinos/West Bowling), Jack Charles (Hull FC/Beverley Braves), Owen Dagnall (St Helens/Halton Hornets), Jake Davies (St Helens/Halton Hornets), Jack Farrimond (Wigan Warriors/Leigh Miners), William Hutchinson (Hull FC/Skirlaugh), Billy Keeley (St Helens/West Bank Bears), Taylor Kerr (Wigan Warriors/Wigan St Jude’s), Arron Lindop (Warrington Wolves/Latchford Giants), Nathan Lowe (Wigan Warriors/Wigan St Jude’s), Kian McDermott (Wigan Warriors/Wigan St Patrick’s), Tom McKinney (Warrington Wolves/Hensingham), Lukas Mason (Wigan Warriors/Siddal), Jayemm Oladipupo (Leeds Rhinos/West Bowling), Joe Phillips (Leeds Rhinos/Siddal), Marcus Qareqare (Leeds Rhinos/Lock Lane), Harry Robertson (St Helens/Halton Hornets), Harvey Smith (Wakefield Trinity/East Leeds), Archie Sykes (Huddersfield Giants/Greetland Allrounders), Cai Taylor-Wray (Warrington Wolves/East Leeds), George Whitby (St Helens/Blackbrook)

Staff (England unless stated)

Coaches: Paul Anderson; Shane Eccles (Wigan Warriors); Rob Nickolay (Castleford Tigers)

PA: Matt Halkier

Performance: Cameron Owen; Sam Wild

Medical: Matt Abbott; Charlie Wilton (Salford Red Devils); Karl Blenkin (Castleford Tigers)

Team manager: James Stephenson

Logistics: Josh Riding ( Doncaster RLFC)

Wellbeing: Steve Hardisty (RL Cares)

Doctor: Dan Tadmor (Leeds Rhinos)

Nutrition: Sarah Chantler

