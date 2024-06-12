Super League refereeing appointments revealed as Chris Kendall’s absence explained

SUPER LEAGUE is back this weekend following a week’s break for the Challenge Cup Final.

Castleford Tigers host Wigan Warriors on Friday night alongside Hull KR’s home clash against Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils’ trip to Warrington Wolves.

On Saturday, Hull FC host Leeds Rhinos before Catalans Dragons take on the Leigh Leopards as London Broncos and St Helens round off the weekend.

However, despite officiating in last weekend’s Challenge Cup Final, Chris Kendall is absent from the list of refereeing names this week, with the RFL confirming to League Express that, due to the emotion of the Wembley occasion, it would be best for Kendall to have a breather before he returns to the middle for Super League Round 15.

Here are the refereeing appointments in full:

Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors

14th June, KO: 20:00

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Referee: N. Bennett

Touch Judge 1: R. Cox

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Time Keeper: P. Crashley

Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils

14th June, KO: 20:00

M Com: A. Mills

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: S. Houghton

Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer

Video Referee: J. Vella

Time Keeper: P. Taberner

Hull KR v Huddersfield Giants

14th June, KO: 20:00

M Com: M. Hawkes

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: S. Jenkinson

Touch Judge 1: S. Ellis

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

Video Referee: L. Moore

Time Keeper: T. Randerson

Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos

15th June, KO: 15:00

M Com: T. Randerson

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Belafonte

Touch Judge 1: P. Marklove

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

Video Referee: A. Moore

Time Keeper: M. Hawkes

Catalans Dragons v Leigh Leopards

15th June, KO: 18:30

M Com: V. Jenkins

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: F. Figueras

Touch Judge 1: Q. Boissonnade

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

Video Referee: L. Rush

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins

London Broncos v St Helens

16th June, KO: 15:00

M Com: D. Moss

Referee: J. Vella

Reserve Referee: A. Williams

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

Touch Judge 2: G. Jones

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: A. Creasey

