Super League refereeing appointments revealed as Chris Kendall’s absence explained

SUPER LEAGUE is back this weekend following a week’s break for the Challenge Cup Final.
Castleford Tigers host Wigan Warriors on Friday night alongside Hull KR’s home clash against Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils’ trip to Warrington Wolves.
On Saturday, Hull FC host Leeds Rhinos before Catalans Dragons take on the Leigh Leopards as London Broncos and St Helens round off the weekend.
However, despite officiating in last weekend’s Challenge Cup Final, Chris Kendall is absent from the list of refereeing names this week, with the RFL confirming to League Express that, due to the emotion of the Wembley occasion, it would be best for Kendall to have a breather before he returns to the middle for Super League Round 15.
Here are the refereeing appointments in full:
Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors
14th June, KO: 20:00
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Referee: N. Bennett
Touch Judge 1: R. Cox
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Time Keeper: P. Crashley
Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils
14th June, KO: 20:00
M Com: A. Mills
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: S. Houghton
Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer
Video Referee: J. Vella
Time Keeper: P. Taberner
Hull KR v Huddersfield Giants
14th June, KO: 20:00
M Com: M. Hawkes
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: S. Jenkinson
Touch Judge 1: S. Ellis
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
Video Referee: L. Moore
Time Keeper: T. Randerson
Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos
15th June, KO: 15:00
M Com: T. Randerson
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Belafonte
Touch Judge 1: P. Marklove
Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson
Video Referee: A. Moore
Time Keeper: M. Hawkes
Catalans Dragons v Leigh Leopards
15th June, KO: 18:30
M Com: V. Jenkins
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: F. Figueras
Touch Judge 1: Q. Boissonnade
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
Video Referee: L. Rush
Time Keeper: P. Jenkins
London Broncos v St Helens
16th June, KO: 15:00
M Com: D. Moss
Referee: J. Vella
Reserve Referee: A. Williams
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
Touch Judge 2: G. Jones
Video Referee: T. Grant
Time Keeper: A. Creasey
