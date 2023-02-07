Leeds Rhinos will not be appointing a captain for the 2023 Super League season in unique move as Rohan Smith explains why

Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith has confirmed that the club will not appoint a full-time captain for the start of the 2023 Super League season.

The Rhinos kick off the new Betfred Super League season on Thursday 16th February at Warrington Wolves on Sky Sports.

But, in an unusual move – and one which has taken a number of people by surprise – Leeds will not have a captain for the upcoming season.

Explaining the decision Smith said: “We will not have one specific captain just as we finished last season. In the final months of the season, Kruise Leeming, Cameron Smith, Mikolaj Oledzki and Ash Handley were each matchday captain at various times.

“We are in a fortunate position to have a young and talented squad with many players who possess some of the typical characteristics you would look for in a captain.

“We have experienced players in key positions within the team who show leadership every time they step onto the field. The challenge is to develop that leadership across the squad. I have always spoken about our team collectively reaching our potential rather than individuals. Likewise, just looking at our club’s history, there have been many examples of great leaders within Leeds teams have who have not been captain. We are looking to develop both for the sake of the team not just this season but for the years ahead.”

Smith has called on his team to see themselves individually as leaders.

“I have been proud this off season to see how our players have supported each other whether that is experienced guys mentoring young players or the guys who have been around the first team squad for a couple of years helping our first years.

“We have also been able to share the workload of the captaincy across the squad during the close season. We want everyone to see themselves as a leader to someone and to focus on each individual game. No one person is more important than another.”