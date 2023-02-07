Favourites for Championship promotion to Super League revealed as the likes of Featherstone Rovers, Bradford Bulls and Halifax Panthers set to fight it out

THE 2023 Championship season began in earnest over the weekend, with one match taking place on Saturday and another five yesterday.

On Saturday, Barrow Raiders hosted Toulouse Olympique with the French side running out 24-4 winners before attention turned to Sunday’s fixtures.

Bradford Bulls managed to overcome a stubborn Whitehaven, 24-8, whilst Swinton Lions went down 18-6 at home to Newcastle Thunder.

Elsewhere, Halifax Panthers ensured round one would be a pleasant one with a 26-18 victory over Sheffield Eagles as John Kear engineered his Widnes Vikings side to a 19-12 win over York Knights.

Batley Bulldogs also picked up where they left off back in 2022 with a 30-20 win over London Broncos.

The favourites for Championship promotion, Featherstone Rovers, took Keighley Cougars to the cleaners last night at Cougar Park in a 50-0 thrashing.

Looking at the bookies, Featherstone are now evens to take home the main prize on offer in 2023, with Skybet offering odds of 1/1, with Toulouse not far behind at 2/1.

Halifax are the next in line with odds of 12/1, though Keighley Cougars and York Knights aren’t too far behind with 14/1.

Bradford and Widnes have been given odds of 16/1 with Batley at 20/1 to repeat the heroics of last season when Craig Lingard’s side made it all the way to the play-off final.

Sheffield are 25/1, with Barrow at 40/1. London are 66/1 with Newcastle at 80/1. And, last not but least, Swinton have odds of 100/1 and Whitehaven 150/1.

The odds in full:

Featherstone Rovers – 1/1

Toulouse Olympique – 2/1

Halifax Panthers – 12/1

Keighley Cougars – 14/1

York Knights – 14/1

Bradford Bulls – 16/1

Widnes Vikings – 16/1

Batley Bulldogs – 20/1

Sheffield Eagles – 25/1

Barrow Raiders – 40/1

London Broncos – 66/1

Newcastle Thunder – 80/1

Swinton Lions – 100/1

Whitehaven – 150/1