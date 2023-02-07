Ex-Castleford Tigers star’s seizure and medication revelation following Super League concussion battle

THE concussion debate that is currently dominating both rugby codes is one that, perhaps a decade ago, would not have been anywhere near the forefront of peoples’ minds.

Over the past few years, however, with the development in science and the lawsuit headed by former stars, the issue has become arguably one of the most important topics to rear its head.

As more players discuss their experiences, former Castleford Tigers star Nick Youngquest has explained how the after-effects of concussion led to seizures and continued medication, ‘limiting’ his intensity physically despite the fact that the 39-year-old still runs marathons.

“I don’t know if it is so much reminders from sport physically, or more just getting older, but I definitely cannot do some of the things with the same intensity anymore and seem to get a little challenged around my running, especially running the marathon,” Youngquest told League Express.

“The biggest challenge has been the impacts of too many concussions, as I started having seizures when I retired.

“It was a scary time to figure out what was happening and how to productively manage it – which has become fairly simple for myself, but not always the case for others with the same challenges.

“More broadly managed by medication means I don’t feel the impacts as much these days, although there is always new findings coming out and understanding how these things might be something I am experiencing has become necessary.”

In terms of doing anything differently in his time in rugby league, Youngquest also explained that he would make his voice heard a lot louder.

“I would probably challenge the environment as a whole a little more than i did if I was to be playing now,” Youngquest continued.

“I advocated for the things that I believe in and voiced my opinions on various topics, but it was fairly surface level type stuff – sport is a wonderful vehicle to bring about social change and we really need to do that in more productive and enduring ways.”

For Youngquest, after taking the unusual step to go into modelling following his retirement, he has now become the founder of Athletes for Life, helping to prepare athletes for life after professional sport.

“We started Athletes for Life after I finally understood that I missed the challenges associated with sport and working towards a goal.

“Losing direction a little and loss of structure pushed me to run my first marathon – which gave me a new found purpose.

“Since running the New York City marathon every year since 2016, we decided to help other former athletes do the same.

“We also build online conditioning programs to help athletes transcend their athletic identity and make successful transformation away from sport.

“It is something I am passionate about and working in the non-profit space is challenging whilst rewarding, too.

“Post rugby has been an enjoyable experience and journey of self-discovery.

“After retiring at Castleford and moving to New York City, I was able to have some very different experiences both professionally and personally – from that perspective, it has been a lot of fun for sure!”