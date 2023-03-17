Leeds Rhinos young forward makes season-long loan move

LEEDS RHINOS young forward David Gibbons has made a season-long loan move to the Championship.

Son of former Rhinos player David Gibbons, second rower Joe Gibbons was one of a number of players picked up from Wetherby Bulldogs by Leeds Rhinos, and now he will ply his trade with the Keighley Cougars in the second tier.

Head Coach Rhys Lovegrove was in the market to strengthen the back row and said: “I’ve been looking round the player market now all competitions are settling down and when I was alerted to Joe’s availability. He’s a player with a great deal of leg speed, runs good lines and has a good attribute of skills. I am looking forward to welcoming Joe to Cougar Park and getting him settled in the team. He goes straight into our squad for the weekends game”

Leeds Rhinos head coach, Rohan Smith said “This is a great opportunity for Joe to play regularly in a tough competition in the Betfred Championship. He worked incredibly hard during pre-season and did well in our trial games. This will be the next step for him as a young forward and I look forward to seeing how he progresses at Keighley.”