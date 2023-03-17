Wigan Warriors issue simple response to Newcastle Knights concerning immediate release of Super League star

WIGAN WARRIORS have issued a simple message to the Newcastle Knights concerning the reported contact by the NRL club about an immediate release for Super League star Kai Pearce-Paul.

The Daily Telegraph last night reported that the Knights had contacted the Warriors in a bid to get an immediate release of Pearce-Paul with the Londoner set to join Newcastle from 2024.

That’s following a tough period for the Hunter club with Adam O’Brien’s side already having lost co-captains Jayden Brailey and Kalyn Ponga to concussion last week, with the latter set for months on the sidelines, adding to their woe of losing Adam Elliott, Kurt Mann, Jack Johns, Tyson Frizell and Jacob Saifiti.

However, when approached for comment by League Express, Wigan’s simple message was this: “Kai will be playing the year in Wigan.”

No doubt, the Warriors will be keen to see the rangy back-rower excel in the pack as the Lancashire club aim to build on a successful 2022 season when they won the Challenge Cup.