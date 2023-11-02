Salford Red Devils star Ryan Brierley set to sign new Super League deal

SALFORD RED DEVILS star Ryan Brierley is set to sign a new deal with the Super League club.

That’s according to Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks who took to X to reveal the news, stating: “Hearing Ryan Brierley and Salford are close to agreeing a new contract. It was never Ryan’s intention to leave, neither was it Salford’s to sell, positive news for

@SalfordDevils!”

If true, it would be a major boost for the Red Devils considering the recent sale of Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers to the Leeds Rhinos.

Two bids have already been rejected by the Lancashire club as head coach Paul Rowley prepares for another season at the helm of the Red Devils.

Salford finished in sixth in the 2023 Super League season, qualifying for the play-offs before being knocked out in the first eliminator round.

