Silverbacks concede..

Today’s Southern Conference League East Division fixture between London Chargers and South London Silverbacks is off.
SCL administrator Robbie Stott said: “Silverbacks have forfeited the game due to not having fit players, and couldn’t reschedule the game.
“All other fixtures are set to go ahead.”
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE LEAGUE
Fixtures
Saturday 6 July 2019
EAST DIVISION: Bedford Tigers v Hammersmith Hills Hoists; London Chargers walkover v South London Silverbacks; North Herts Crusaders v Wests Warriors.
WEST DIVISION: Valley Cougars v Torfaen Tigers; All Golds v Cardiff Blue Dragons.