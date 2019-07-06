Silverbacks concede..

Today’s Southern Conference League East Division fixture between London Chargers and South London Silverbacks is off.

SCL administrator Robbie Stott said: “Silverbacks have forfeited the game due to not having fit players, and couldn’t reschedule the game.

“All other fixtures are set to go ahead.”

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Fixtures

Saturday 6 July 2019

EAST DIVISION: Bedford Tigers v Hammersmith Hills Hoists; London Chargers walkover v South London Silverbacks; North Herts Crusaders v Wests Warriors.

WEST DIVISION: Valley Cougars v Torfaen Tigers; All Golds v Cardiff Blue Dragons.