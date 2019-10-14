Leeds wait on Trent Merrin as future remains unresolved

The future of Leeds Rhinos captain Trent Merrin remains undecided as the Australian continues to explore an NRL return.

Leeds have given Merrin permission to leave the club on compassionate grounds and the 30-year-old has held talks with clubs in Australia.

However, Merrin has yet to sign a deal in the NRL and it’s believed the finances behind a potential return would currently see him take a significant pay cut on the marquee deal he has at Headingley.

Leeds are being cooperative in the matter but want to see the situation resolved quickly so they can make alternate plans for next year. The Rhinos return for pre-season training on November 4th and the club is keen for his future to be determined by that date one way or another.

Should Merrin end up staying at Leeds, it casts doubt on a move for Cronulla forward Matt Prior.

Leeds have been strongly linked with the 32-year-old, who played for New South Wales last year. However, the club currently has no overseas quota spots, meaning they would have to move on one of their existing overseas players to make space for Prior.

Merrin’s departure would facilitate that, but should he stay, Leeds would have to make space elsewhere on their quota.

Meanwhile, League Express has linked prop Brad Singleton with a potential move to Toronto Wolfpack.

The newly-promoted Wolfpack have shown interest in the Cumbrian, who could reunite with former head coach Brian McDermott.