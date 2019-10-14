Robins recruit Rawsthorne

Hull Kingston Rovers have completed the signing of Toronto outside-back Nick Rawsthorne.

As first revealed by League Express, the 24-year-old joins the Robins on a two-year deal and becomes their latest signing in a heavy recruitment drive for 2020.

Rawsthorne joins the club from the Wolfpack, where he scored 27 tries in 34 games.

Before that, he started his career at hometown club Halifax before playing for Hull FC.

“I am really glad to be here at Hull KR and I am looking forward to getting some opportunities to show what I can do,” Rawsthorne told KRTV.

“I know the city of Hull well – I’m grateful for the time that I spent at Hull FC. I learned a lot during my time there but going back to the Championship was really beneficial for me, and now I’m back in Super League which is great.

“Tony Smith has spoken to me a lot about my development. He wants me to dedicate a lot of time into that, and show what I can do.

“I came into rugby league late and I have been developing over the last few years. I feel that 2020 will be the year that I really step up.”

Head coach Tony Smith added: “There was a real desire from Toronto Wolfpack to keep Nick but he was keen to test himself and back himself here.

“He has a real desire to improve and has a good level of confidence in his own game.

“He also understands he has plenty to work on but he won’t give up on trying. He comes across with so much enthusiasm, and he wants to further his knowledge of the game.

“I know it is going to be exciting to work with him and watch his career develop. I’m very confident in him to become a very good player.”