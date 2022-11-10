Legendary Australian commentator Andrew Voss hails Castleford Tigers ground on visit to Super League side

IT’S one of the oldest stadiums still around in rugby league, but the Jungle still maintains that authentic aura that yields one of the best atmospheres in the sport.

Known for the terraces’ proximity to the field, the Jungle is often labelled as ‘hostile’ for any away supporter and fan.

But for legendary Australian commentator, Andrew Voss, it is one of his favourite rugby league grounds in the world.

Indeed, ‘Vossy’ made a special visit to the Castleford venue today, with the West Yorkshire club posting a hilarious video online of that particular visit.

Vossy, in a brilliant cameo, said on camera: “Hello Castleford Tigers fans. I’m at your actual home ground and I don’t know if I have ever been happier.

“I have to get back to Australia but you have the opportunity to get your season tickets to come here and live what I believe is the dream.

“It is a beautiful rugby league ground and as charming a ground as I have ever walked into. So if you don’t mind can I become an honorary Castleford Tigers fan?”

Vossy has enhanced his reputation within the game during the Rugby League World Cup with his unyielding enthusiasm and passion for the sport becoming a big hit on both sides of the hemisphere.