Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont responds to new Summer Bash venue for 2023

LEIGH Leopards owner Derek Beaumont has spoken out in support of the new Summer Bash venue for the 2023 Championship season.

The venue has moved away from Leeds Rhinos’ Headingley Stadium following the smallest attendance ever for the Summer Bash.

But it has not moved back to Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road. Instead, York’s LNER Community Stadium will host the event in 2023 – a decision which has taken many by surprise.

However, for Leigh owner Beaumont, he is a big fan of taking it to York and believes it could help the club in future when attempting to gain a Grade A license for the new franchise system.

Beaumont tweeted: “I actually think this has legs and would visit. Great stadium in a city of interest that promotes a member club and brings revenue to the city and surrounding businesses demonstrating the benefit to their longer term support of growing it to a grade A club?”

For Beaumont and Leigh, they will be heading to the Magic Weekend instead in 2023 following their superb promotion from the Championship.