Warrington Wolves’ empty quota spot points to potential big signing for Daryl Powell

IF there was one team that perhaps was underwhelming in 2022 then it is the Warrington Wolves.

Appointed to lead the rejuvenation of the Cheshire club following the departure of Steve Price, Daryl Powell endured a very difficult first season in charge.

After over eight years at the Jungle with the Castleford Tigers, it’s perhaps no surprise that it took some settling in to his new surroundings at Warrington.

That being said, no one quite predicted the Wolves to fall as flat as they did given the amount of firepower within their squad as well as the spending strength from up above.

In the end, Powell could only steer his Warrington side to second bottom of the Super League table, just four wins above relegated Toulouse Olympique.

In turn, that created a massive rebuild of the Wolves heading into the 2023 season with the likes of Sam Kasiano, Gil Dudson, Josh McGuire and Paul Vaughan among those joining in the off-season, linking up with other new recruits in the shape of Thomas Mikaele, Matty Nicholson and Matt Dufty who signed midway through 2022.

With the departure of Jason Clark, however, the Wolves still have one quota spot left for 2023 as Powell plans a much better year.

Who could that overseas man be?

The likes of wingers Josh Mansour and Christian Crichton are out of contract in the NRL, but it’s likely that Warrington will be hunting another halfback in a bid to replace Gareth Widdop and help bring through youngster Leon Hayes who made his debut in 2022.

Both Jaeman Salmon and Daejarn Asi played bit-part roles for their teams in 2022, but having the pedigree of Salmon who spent the year with Penrith Panthers may prove too inviting to not pursue for Powell.

Brandon Wakeham and Hayze Perham could both make the switch to Super League following the non-renewal of their contracts in the NRL as well.

The duo may not get another shot Down Under to show their credentials, but UK clubs would certainly look twice.

That being said would Powell be tempted?

Only time will tell.