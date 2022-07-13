Wigan Warriors and Hull FC make squad changes for Super League tie

Wigan Warriors have made two enforced changes to their 21-man squad for Friday’s Super League visit of Hull FC.

John Bateman has been ruled out for a month after breaking a rib during Wigan’s Magic Weekend defeat to St Helens.

Brad Singleton received a three-match suspension for the high tackle that saw him dismissed in that game.

Those two players are replaced by Sam Halsall and Junior Nsemba in Matt Peet’s selection, while Iain Thornley (knee) and Thomas Leuluai (calf) are still out with injuries.

Brett Hodgson makes only once change to his Hull FC squad, with Mitieli Vulikijapani returning from suspension to replace Connor Wynne, who now serves his own ban.

The five Hull debutants from the Magic Weekend win over Hull KR are all named again, as are Davy Litten and Lewis Martin who will hope to make their own senior bows.

As well as having four players suspended – Wynne joins Ligi Sao, Kane Evans and Jordan Johnstone on the naughty step – eight Hull players are nursing injuries.

They are Jake Connor (knee), Adam Swift (leg), Carlos Tuimavave (Achilles), Andre Savelio (knee), Manu Ma’u (hamstring), Joe Cator (Achilles), Ben McNamara (back) and Cameron Scott (groin).

Wigan Warriors v Hull FC – Friday, 8pm

Wigan: 1 Bevan French, 2 Jake Bibby, 5 Liam Marshall, 6 Cade Cust, 9 Sam Powell, 10 Patrick Mago, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 14 Morgan Smithies, 15 Kaide Ellis, 16 Harry Smith, 17 Oliver Partington, 19 Ethan Havard, 20 Liam Byrne, 21 Kai Pearce-Paul, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 23 Jai Field, 24 Abbas Miski, 25 Sam Halsall, 28 Brad O’Neill, 32 Junior Nsemba.

Hull FC: 4 Josh Griffin, 5 Darnell McIntosh, 7 Luke Gale, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Tevita Satae, 13 Jordan Lane, 14 Joe Lovodua, 17 Brad Fash, 20 Jack Brown, 25 Mitieli Vulikijapani, 27 Jacob Hookem, 28 Aidan Burrell, 29 Jamie Shaul, 30 Scott Taylor, 31 Charlie Severs, 24 Davy Litten, 35 Matty Laidlaw, 36 Jack Walker, 37 Josh Simm, 38 Ellis Longstaff, 39 Lewis Martin.