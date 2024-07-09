Leigh Leopards’ Adrian Lam on Josh Charnley blow, his potential replacement and Zak Hardaker exit

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has revealed that Josh Charnley is touch-and-go to make this week’s fixture against Huddersfield Giants.

Charnley left the field in anguish against Wigan Warriors last weekend with a rib injury and now Lam has explained the issue.

“I think we will give him right up until kick-off but it doesn’t look good at the minute,” Lam said.

“It’s more rib cartilage than a broken rib but we will find out a little bit more on him.

“It will be one or two weeks at worst but it will give someone else an opportunity to fill his boots. We have got a whole squad that are dying to have a crack.”

So who could replace Charnley in the starting line-up if he doesn’t pass the fitness test?

“We have got Darnell McIntosh who has been 18th man in the past few weeks, Keanan Brand who has been playing good rugby at Widnes and Tom Nisbet who is doing some good stuff.

“But McIntosh is probably the one that will slip into the 13 so I am pretty excited about that if it happens.”

One man that won’t be at the club in 2025 is Zak Hardaker, whose two-year deal at Hull FC was confirmed last night.

Lam, however, refused to draw on that news.

“It’s a policy of the club that we don’t comment on things like that until the end of the year. So I’ve got no comment on that.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast