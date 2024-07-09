Super League refereeing appointments as Liam Moore and Chris Kendall get derby clashes

SUPER LEAGUE Round 17 is upon us this weekend with the action starting on Thursday night when Warrington Wolves host Leeds Rhinos.
Wind the clock forward 24 hours and Wigan Warriors take on St Helens in a hotly-anticipated derby clash, with London Broncos hosting Castleford Tigers at the same time.
On Saturday, Hull FC go up against arch-rivals Hull KR, whilst Leigh Leopards take on Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons take on Salford Red Devils.
But who will officiate these games?
Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos
11th July, KO: 20:00
M Com: A. Brown
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: E. Mccarthy
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
Video Referee: T. Grant
Time Keeper: P. Taberner
Wigan Warriors v St Helens
12th July, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Taberner
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Williams
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Time Keeper: K. Leyland
London Broncos v Castleford Tigers
12th July, KO: 20:00
M Com: D. Moss
Referee: J. Vella
Reserve Referee: G. Winnard
Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths
Touch Judge 2: M. Lynn
Video Referee: L. Rush
Time Keeper: A. Smith
Hull FC v Hull KR
13th July, KO: 15:00
M Com: M. Hawkes
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: K. Moore
Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts
Touch Judge 2: R. Cox
Video Referee: L. Moore
Time Keeper: T. Randerson
Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants
13th July, KO: 15:00
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: I. Arnold
Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 2: P. Marklove
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Time Keeper: K. Leyland
Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils
13th July, KO: 18:30
M Com: V. Jenkins
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: F. Figueras
Touch Judge 1: S. Ellis
Touch Judge 2: A. Pilkington
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: P. Jenkins
