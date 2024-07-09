Super League refereeing appointments as Liam Moore and Chris Kendall get derby clashes

SUPER LEAGUE Round 17 is upon us this weekend with the action starting on Thursday night when Warrington Wolves host Leeds Rhinos.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and Wigan Warriors take on St Helens in a hotly-anticipated derby clash, with London Broncos hosting Castleford Tigers at the same time.

On Saturday, Hull FC go up against arch-rivals Hull KR, whilst Leigh Leopards take on Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons take on Salford Red Devils.

But who will officiate these games?

Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

11th July, KO: 20:00

M Com: A. Brown

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: E. Mccarthy

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: P. Taberner

Wigan Warriors v St Helens

12th July, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Taberner

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Williams

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Time Keeper: K. Leyland

London Broncos v Castleford Tigers

12th July, KO: 20:00

M Com: D. Moss

Referee: J. Vella

Reserve Referee: G. Winnard

Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths

Touch Judge 2: M. Lynn

Video Referee: L. Rush

Time Keeper: A. Smith

Hull FC v Hull KR

13th July, KO: 15:00

M Com: M. Hawkes

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: K. Moore

Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts

Touch Judge 2: R. Cox

Video Referee: L. Moore

Time Keeper: T. Randerson

Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants

13th July, KO: 15:00

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: I. Arnold

Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 2: P. Marklove

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Time Keeper: K. Leyland

Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils

13th July, KO: 18:30

M Com: V. Jenkins

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: F. Figueras

Touch Judge 1: S. Ellis

Touch Judge 2: A. Pilkington

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast